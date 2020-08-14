Scotland: Investigators confirm derailed train hit landslide

LONDON (AP) — U.K. rail investigators have confirmed that a passenger train hit a landslide before derailing earlier this week, killing three people. In a report issued Friday, the British government’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch says that after the train derailed, it kept going in a straight line as the track curved to the right. The lead power car struck a bridge parapet and fell down a wooded embankment with the third passenger car near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh and south of Aberdeen. Prince Charles is visiting the accident site to thank emergency workers who came to help others in rugged terrain.