Satellite TV back for Venezuelans left in dark by sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An investment firm says it’s resuming satellite TV transmissions for Venezuelans whose service was cut abruptly due to U.S. sanctions aimed at driving President Nicolás Maduro from power. Chile-based Scale Capital said Friday it reached a deal with the AT&T subsidiary DirecTV Latin America to take over the subscription service. DirecTV abruptly ditched its popular satellite TV service in May. It cited U.S. sanctions that prohibited it from broadcasting channels that were required by Maduro’s socialist government. Scale Capital executives say they will return service to 2 million subscribers.