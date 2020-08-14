Royals-Twins opener postponed by rain; doubleheader Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night because of stormy weather. They scheduled a straight doubleheader for Saturday afternoon to start the series. This was Minnesota’s first postponed game of the 2020 season that began four months late due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Twins and Royals will continue their four-game series on Sunday and Monday. The Royals swept a three-game set from the Twins in Kansas City last weekend.