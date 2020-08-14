Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. That’s according to a report published Friday by The Washington Post. The revelation that some voters could be disenfranchised if they try to vote by mail comes amid a campaign by President Donald Trump to sow doubts about the election. Though Trump casts his own ballot by mail, he’s railed against efforts to allow more people to do so, which he argues without evidence will lead to increased voter fraud. The Postal Service is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.