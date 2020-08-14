Popular tourist sites on the Navajo Nation can reopen soon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Popular tourist destinations on the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can start welcoming back tourists Monday under the tribe’s reopening plan. Much of the reservation has been closed since March as coronavirus swept through. The tribe released a plan this week that allows parks and marinas to reopen with safeguards. Businesses can operate at limited capacity. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the Navajo Nation won’t rush to fully reopen, recognizing that cases could spike if residents become complacent. Employees at tribal and national parks on the reservation say they will be busy this weekend preparing for tourists.