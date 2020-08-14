Pablo Center offering learning pods for fall semester

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is helping ease the stress of back-to-school season for parents trying to balance work with virtual learning schedules.

At the start of the school year, the art center will be offering 'learning pods' at its facility. The pods are safe, socially distant stations set up in the four empty rehearsal rooms, where students can work on their virtual learning programs.

The pods will be available for grades 6 through 12, and program staff will be providing aid and supervision as the students work on their studies.

"Seeing the need that we have, both with our own staff members who have children and are facing the tough decision of what do we do with virtual learning days, and then interacting with our key donors and members and realizing there was a true need. We also had the facility and space that could provide that need for the fall term," said Jason Jon Anderson, the center's executive director.

There are two schedules available during the week, with different time windows that parents can choose.

Center officials said spots are limited. Information on rates and registration are available here - https://www.pablocenter.org/learn/learnIng-pods/.