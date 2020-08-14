Mexico’s Acapulco hopes for rebound as virus, violence drop

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco is putting its hopes on a return of tourists as the number of coronavirus cases drop and the violence that once drove travelers away slowly subsides. The government will now allow hotels to accept guests at 40% capacity, up from 30% previously under pandemic restrictions. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the once-glamorous resort Friday and pledged to fix pollution problems that affect the resort’s famous bay. But even if those plans are fulfilled, it will still be a long road back for Mexico’s battered tourism industry. In the first quarter, tourism revenues were down 51.5% and figures for the second quarter are certain to be worse.