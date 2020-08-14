Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs. That’s according to a group of Democratic senators. In a letter Friday, the 31 senators take aim at new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a GOP fundraiser who took the post in June and has since imposed operational changes that have led to mail backlogs across the United States. The senators say they’ve heard from hundreds of veterans, as well as Department of Veterans Affairs staff, who cited weekslong mail delays, “causing veterans to miss doses of vital medications.”