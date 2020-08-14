Jerry Kelly leads Senior Players at difficult Firestone

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone’s difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season. Kelly shot an even-par-72 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson, Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th and made another bogey on the par-4 13th. Montgomerie matched the best round of the day with a 69. Karlsson shot 71, and Stricker and Pampling had 73s.