Iran says UAE-Israel deal a ‘stab in the back’ to Muslims

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV says Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a historic deal establishing full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, calling it a stab in the back to all Muslims. Iran in the ministry statement called the normalizing of ties between the two countries a dangerous, “shameful” measure and warned Israel against interfering in the “political equations” of the Persian Gulf region. In a deal brokered by the U.S., the UAE and Israel announced Thursday they agreed to establish full diplomatic ties and Israel will halt plans for annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.