Into the unknown: NBA teams face concerns outside of bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luke Walton was trying to motivate his Sacramento Kings to play hard until the end of this season. He ended up telling them nobody is sure when there will be a next season. NBA teams eliminated from the playoffs began leaving the Walt Disney World campus on Thursday. They have been safe there, with no players testing positive for the coronavirus since arriving in early July. But the virus still rages elsewhere. The uncertainty it has caused leaves teams concerned for their players and wondering when they will see them again. And as one coach noted, nobody likes the unknown.