‘I hid the bodies’: Wayne Price sentenced to over 28 years in prison

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A Fall Creek man will spend the next 28.5 years in prison for killing his sister and her boyfriend and burying their bodies on his property back in 2017.

Judge Emily Long handed down that sentence to Wayne Price in court on Friday.

During sentencing, Price told the judge he buried the bodies of his sister Lisa Price and her boyfriend David Dishneau but denied pulling the trigger and killing them.

Price said there was DNA evidence at the crime scene that is not his and he regretted agreeing to a plea deal.

Price tried withdrawing that plea but it was denied by a judge back in January.

At sentencing on Friday, several people spoke on both sides including several family members.

Lisa's daughter Alexis was the first to address the judge. She spoke about the sadness of never seeing her mother again or having her mother attend her wedding someday.

She said Wayne Price handed her mother a life sentence and he should contemplate what he did for the rest of his days.

David Dishneau's brother Gary told the judge that any chance for "this murderer" to get out of prison would be a slap in the face to Lisa and David.

Wayne Price's mother Jeannine said Wayne always worked hard and was an excellent father.

Price will be credited 1,052 days already served.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.