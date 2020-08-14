Hot and humid Friday prompts level 2 risk for scattered severe thunderstorms

A broken line of thunderstorms inched into northwestern Wisconsin early Friday morning, but most of it dropped out before getting into the Chippewa Valley.

Gradual clearing will commence and lead to a lot of heat and humidity much like Thursday. High temperatures will get into the upper 80's again with dew points near 70. This will push heat indices into the low 90's and this will be dangerous for those sensitive to heat.

Southerly winds along a warm front will help transport more heat and humidity. They'll come in at 10 to 20 mph and gust upwards of 30 mph though the early evening. Once the incoming cold front passes, we'll see winds turn northwest and start the cooling process for our weekend.

That cold front will lead to strong to severe storms through the afternoon/evening. There is a level 3 risk (orange) for numerous severe thunderstorms in central and northern Minnesota. The main threats will start as very large, potentially significant hail, and isolated tornadoes.

The storm will eventually shift into more of a straight-line wind event as it moves towards Wisconsin. A level 2, slight risk (yellow) for scattered severe storms will be possible as this system start to weaken along it's journey into the valley. Turn your alerts on!

You'll be glad once that cold front finishes moving through because it will knock down the dew points and keep us feeling much more comfortable into the weekend. There is just a slight chance for a few showers early Saturday and Sunday morning. Most of those will stay to the north.