Health Dept. warns of COVID-19 exposure at Eau Claire bar

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says anyone who was at an Eau Claire bar last weekend may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Health officials say the possible exposure was at Scooter's Bar on Saturday, August 8 from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The health department puts out notices like this when a person positive with COVID-19 says they were at a particular spot but does not know everyone else who was there.

If you were at Scooter's during that time and are experiencing symptoms you are encouraged to contact your medical provider to get tested.

