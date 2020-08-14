Georgia park with Confederate sculpture shuts gates to rally

ATLANTA (AP) — A suburban Atlanta park that’s home to a massive carving of Confederate leaders says it will close its gates Saturday in the face of a planned right-wing rally. The event at Stone Mountain Park has sparked fears of violence, especially before an all-Black militia said earlier this week that it would cancel plans to show up. Other groups were still planning to counterprotest. Pro-Confederate, white supremacist and other right-wing groups had planned their event in response to a march by the Black militia group on July 4. Last year, the park also closed down rather than allow a rally organized by white supremacists to go forward.