Fear and empathy at LA funeral home serving Black families

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit California, for a few weeks the owner of Boyd Funeral Home in South Los Angeles declined to receive patients who had died from the virus. Candy Boyd says she just didn’t feel her workers had the equipment or training to stay safe. However, the calls kept coming, and it was clear that Black communities were being particularly hard hit. So Boyd decided to make it work. Today at the Boyd Funeral Home, things are much different. Workers wear masks at all times and services are held outside. Boyd says she has never seen anything like the toll of the coronavirus.