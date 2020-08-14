California governor on the hot seat over pandemic response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a summer of muddled messaging and bad news in the coronavirus fight. The trend was crystallized last week by his delayed response to a data error that caused a backlog of nearly 300,000 virus test results. He has also been criticized for his reversal on reopening the economy, delayed directions on the return to schools and problems with issuing unemployment checks. Newsom says the buck stops with him. But his decisions in the crisis will help forge his legacy and so far, they are getting mixed reviews.