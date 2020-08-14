Global shares slide on European travel limits, Chinese data

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are down after European countries imposed more limits on travel to counter a rise in coronavirus contagions. Shares are down on Friday in Europe after a day of gains in Asia. Wall Street futures are slightly lower. Britain said it was imposing a 14-day quarantine on travelers from France, which said it would respond in kind. Tourism and travel stocks were hit particularly hard. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are also on investors’ minds. The two sides are due to hold talks online Friday on a trade deal reached in January that brought a truce in their bruising tariff war.