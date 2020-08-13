War’s end meant years of pain for Japanese girl in China

TOKYO (AP) — Young Fumie Sato swayed between life and death on the day Japan’s surrender ended World War II. She was in Manchuria where her father was an Imperial Army officer when she was summoned to hear the recording of Emperor Hirohito declaring Japan’s defeat. Sato braced herself for the family dying by suicide before the Soviets invaded, but instead they were told to return to Japan. They waited two fearful years for evacuation. A separation, death and what Sato calls fate preceded her family’s reunion in Japan. Now 88, Sato is revealing her childhood experiences for the first time because she thinks it would be sad if her children never knew them.