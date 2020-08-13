Utility says equipment not to blame for Baltimore explosion

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Gas and Electric says all of its equipment was operating safely before a gas explosion leveled three row homes, killed two people and hospitalized seven others. The exact cause of the fatal blast remains unknown. The utility said in a statement Thursday that its gas mains, gas service pipes and gas meters were not the cause. The company said investigators are continuing to examine customer-owned gas piping and appliances. The utility also said it has been replacing aging infrastructure in Baltimore, but that the gas mains and service pipes in the neighborhood were safe and reliable with low leak rates.