Turkey detains IS suspect planning attack on police

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media say police have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning to attack a police station. Anadolu Agency said Thursday the suspect was held in an operation in northwest Turkey. Police seized a suicide vest and other explosive material during the raid. Anadolu said the suspect had entered Turkey illegally two years ago and had carried out acts on behalf of the I.S. group in Syria between 2017 and 2018. Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Islamic State militants over the past five years.