The Latest: Israeli pro-settler leaders lament missed chance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Supporters of Israel’s now shelved plans to annex parts of the West Bank are slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “missed opportunity.” Some moderate settlers have welcomed Thursday’s announcement that Israel is establishing diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates in exchange for dropping its annexation plans. But harder-line settlers say it wasn’t worth giving up on annexation for a peace deal. Settler leader David Alhayani said Netanyahu duped the settler electorate into voting for him with promises of annexation. He said in remarks addressed to Netanyahu: “The faith in you has expired.”