Sen. Jeff Smith talks back to school challenges with local education leaders

(WQOW)- It's no secret that school districts across the state have faced a wide range of challenges and push-back when it comes to fall reopening plans. State Sen. Jeff Smith sat down virtually with several local education leaders Wednesday to discuss the biggest roadblocks they've faced so far.

One sentiment expressed by superintendents at the state and local level is that there is no straightforward or one-size-fits-all solution to reopening schools. Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor said it is important for districts to work with their local health departments when creating fall plans.



Whitehall superintendent Mike Beighley said part of the problem is the number of complex issues schools need to take into account, including fears about spreading the virus, the economy and mental health.

"Our teachers, and our administrative team are preparing for three school years in one summer, because you really don't know what the school year is going to look like," Greg Doverspike, district administrator of Durand-Arkansaw School District said. "We're preparing for a virtual school year, a hybrid school year and an in-person school year."



Funding and access to resources have also been a concern for schools.



Smith said 21 of the 22 school districts he serves are in rural areas, where internet access can be spotty, adding to challenges with virtual education.

"I really wish that people would fully look at school districts and understand that we are an economic driver in our community," Doverspike said. "We are not just a line item on your tax bill, and as a school district in a small, rural area like we are, we are one of the largest employers in Pepin County."

Doverspike said the last thing districts can afford is to take a revenue hit, and that money provided by the CARES act is not enough to cover the costs associated with adapting to the pandemic. In Whitehall, Beighley said the district has already invested $100,000 into a system that allows students to participate in classes virtually, and another $30,000 on PPE.

All of the educators agreed that getting students and teachers back to the classroom safely is a top priority.