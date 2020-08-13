Palestinian official slams deal between US, Israel and UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A senior Palestinian official has slammed the U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in exchange for Israel dropping its planned to annex West Bank land. Hanan Ashrawi said on Twitter that the deal perpetuates Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. She wrote: “Israel got rewarded for not declaring openly what it’s been doing to Palestine illegally & persistently since the beginning of the occupation.” She also said the UAE has come forward with its “secret dealings/normalization with Israel.”