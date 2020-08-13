Feds now investigating Florida man accused of making bombs

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Federal agents are taking over the investigation of a Florida man who was arrested after police found more than two dozen pipe bombs, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets. Boynton Beach police said Thursday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now the lead agency investigating Gregory Haasze. He faces state felony counts of bomb making after his arrest Wednesday night in Palm Beach County. Police had been called after an explosion and found several bombs near a street and others in a trash bin. The 34-year-old surrendered, telling investigators he made the bombs, but never intended to hurt anyone.