One more day before cooler temps return

Thanks to sunshine from midday through most of the afternoon, temperatures were able to climb into the mid to upper 80s for most of Western Wisconsin.

This was the warmest day in August so far (previous warmest high: 86), but it didn't crack the top 10 days for 2020. Highs also fell short of hitting 90.

The average last 90 degree day for Eau Claire is August 16, but a high of 90 degrees has been recorded as late as September 25 (1920). Eau Claire has hit 90 ten times this year, which is fairly close to the average of 12 and there's still the rest of August and September to go where it's a possibility in the historical sense.

It did feel like the low 90s today because it was very humid with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers could pop up this evening and overnight, but they'll remain very isolated. Chances tomorrow morning are low as well.

It appears that a complex of storms will approach us from the north or northwest but fizzle out before getting too far into Wisconsin. It'll be dry for most of the day with plenty of sunshine, which should allow for high temperatures close to what we hit today. Clouds will be approaching from the west, so early arrival of clouds would keep temperatures down a bit.

A line of storms along a cold front moves into Wisconsin during the late evening tomorrow, with the storms starting to break up as they move further into Wisconsin. Any storm that holds its strength does have a low end risk of becoming severe.

Storms fizzle out as they exit to our east by early Saturday morning. Clouds will start Saturday but expect some clearing in the afternoon. Highs should still push close to 80, especially if clouds clear by noon. Dew points will be falling on Saturday but still close to 60 by late afternoon and will be more comfortable again by Sunday which should be mostly sunny.

The quiet, sunny weather should last through at least Tuesday, with cooler than average temperatures expected. Highs will only be in the mid 70s and lows will be close to 50, even in the 40s north and east of Eau Claire. Small rain chances return towards the end of next week with temperatures slowly rising but remaining a little below average.