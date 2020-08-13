Minnesota Supreme Court fast-tracks absentee ballot case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed to fast-track a challenge to absentee ballot rules for the November general election that were liberalized due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump’s campaign, Minnesota Republican Party and other GOP groups are appealing a lower court ruling. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea informed the parties Wednesday that the high court will hear the case Sept. 3. The Republicans are challenging a court-approved consent decree agreed to by Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon. Minnesota Public Radio reports the Republicans want a ruling by Sept. 9 because absentee ballots will start going out soon afterward.