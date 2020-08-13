Limited COVID-19 testing? Researchers in Rwanda have an idea

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Like many countries, Rwanda is finding it impossible to test each of its citizens for the coronavirus amid shortages of supplies. But researchers there have created an approach that’s drawing attention beyond the African continent. They are using an algorithm to refine the process of pooled testing, which conserves scarce testing materials. The researchers say Rwanda’s mathematical approach makes that process more efficient. That’s an advantage for developing countries with limited resources, where some people must wait several days for results.