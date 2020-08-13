Liberia’s vice president confirmed to have coronavirus

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia’s health ministry has confirmed that the vice president, who was flown to Ghana on Tuesday for medical care, has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials initially denied that Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor was ill with the coronavirus. But the health minister says the vice president tested positive on Aug. 10 and was granted permission to travel abroad for treatment based. The vice president is an ex-wife of former jailed Liberian president Charles Taylor.