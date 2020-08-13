Lebanon Parliament grants military power in stricken Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Parliament has approved a state of emergency in Beirut in its first session since last week’s tragic explosion, granting the military sweeping powers amid rising popular anger and political uncertainty. The state of emergency has has been criticized by rights groups and other critics who say the civilian government was already operating with increased powers because of the coronavirus outbreak. Some pointed to the heavy military crackdown on protesters last week, fearing extended power could lead to increased use of force to silence dissent. Parliament is meeting Thursday outside its regular location because of continuous protests by angry Lebanese who want to see the entire political class step down.