Israel strikes Gaza militant sites after incendiary balloons

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck Hamas militant sites in the Gaza Strip in response to the continued launches of explosives-laden balloons from the Palestinian territory into Israel. The military said Thursday’s targets included a compound used by Hamas’ naval force and underground infrastructure and observation posts. There were no immediate reports of injuries on either side. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller flareups since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007. As part of its reprisal, Israel also announced that it would halt the import of fuel into the Gaza Strip and reduce the fishing area off the Gaza coast.