French Interior minister condemns arson attempt at a mosque

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister has condemned an arson attempt at a mosque in the French city of Lyon. Gerald Darmanin denounced in a tweet “stupid and heinous acts,” less than a week after another fire damaged a mosque in a Lyon suburb. The mayor of Lyon’s 2nd district said the fire appears to be “of criminal origin” but there were no casualties. The French Muslim Council, the CFCM, expressed its full support and solidarity toward worshippers. Last week, the Lyon prosecutor said that the first findings suggested a criminal act was at the origin of the fire that damaged an annex of a mosque in the city’s suburb of Bron.