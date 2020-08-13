Flood Advisory from THU 7:30 AM CDT until THU 10:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Clark County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1030 AM CDT.

* At 728 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Abbotsford, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Dorchester, Colby,

Longwood, Reseburg, Withee, Unity, Curtiss, Mead Lake, Atwood,

Veefkind, and Eidsvold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&