Ex-Fed Chair Yellen advises Biden on virus economic fallout

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is among a team of advisers who has briefed Joe Biden about the economic fallout from coronavirus — taking on an unusually political role for a former head of the U.S. central bank. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign announced that Yellen was among a group of experts briefing virtually for Biden and his newly chosen running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. For Thursday’s briefing, the pair sat at separate, socially distance tables inside a ballroom converted into a large video conferencing studio at a hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, a short drive from Biden’s home.