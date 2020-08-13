EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines. Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected to sign the rollback of the 2016 methane emissions rule in Pittsburgh, in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir and in the premier presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania. The precise details of the final rule remain under wraps after the EPA first proposed the rollback last year. But states and environmental advocacy groups warn that last year’s proposed changes would be illegal and a setback in the fight against climate change.