Demoted Milwaukee police chief decides to retire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s former police chief has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department after his demotion to captain. The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote Chief Alfonso Morales. Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. Speaking on WTMJ-AM Wednesday afternoon, Morales said he chose to retire because if he returned to the department as a captain, it would be at a reduced salary and would negatively impact his pension payments. His attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, says he and Morales are exploring a range of legal action, including filing a claim for damages.