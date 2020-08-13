Darvish scheduled to start for Chicago against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (7-9, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-3, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.12 ERA, .88 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.33.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Kyle Schwarber: (right knee), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (undisclosed), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.