Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials warn a wildfire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles could flare up again as a blistering heat wave descends on California. An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday in dense forest land. The blaze exploded in size in areas that hadn’t burned since 1968. By Thursday morning the flames had consumed nearly 16.5 square miles of trees and brush. There’s no containment. A fire official says it’s expected to be a “major fire” for several days.