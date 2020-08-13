Community Transition Center celebrates 10 years of service

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local organization is celebrating 10 years of helping formerly incarcerated individuals transition back into society.

The Community Transition Center, a part of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and upper Michigan has helped over 4,000 individuals in the criminal justice system acclimate back into living in Eau Claire County since 2010.

Over the past decade, what started out as a small drug testing-program has expanded into services that include full case management, specialized group meetings, an OWI program and probation services.

"We've expanded and continue to look at how can our groups that we provide for those community members, be able to meet the needs that we're seeing? As things change, we're constantly trying to make those shifts as well," said Amanda Lonsdorf, program supervisor with CTC.

The pandemic has forced most of the group meetings to the virtual realm which Lonsdorf said is working just fine.

Lonsdorf said they are always looking for community partners to work with their clients. You can find information on how to help out here.