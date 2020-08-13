Carlsberg sees growth in Asia as other markets decline

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish brewer Carlsberg says its second quarter net profit dropped 7.3% to 2.9 billion kroner ($458 million) as all its markets were hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. The Copenhagen-based brewer said it saw “a modest decline in western and eastern Europe, while the solid growth continued in Asia.” Carlsberg said its second quarter revenue declined 14.6% and total sales volumes declined 7.8%. Carlsberg had in April suspended its earnings outlook for the year due to the high uncertainty caused by the pandemic, but on Thursday said it now expects operating profits to drop by between 10% and 15%.