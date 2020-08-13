Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide mask mandate, citing health experts' predictions that it could save 40,000 lives over the next three months.

Biden and vice presidential running mate Sen. Kamala Harris spoke briefly Thursday after being briefed by public health and economic experts on the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing," Biden said.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president said every governor in the nation should put the mask mandate into effect as opposed to doing it at the federal level.

The pandemic has caused the deaths of more than 166,000 Americans and plunged the global economy into the worst economic recession since World War II.

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press