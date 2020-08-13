Bette Midler writes kids’ book about Central Park duck

NEW YORK (AP) — Bette Midler is using words and pictures to tell a New York story. Random House Books for Young Readers said Thursday that Midler’s picture book will be called “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck.” It will be published Feb. 16. The story is based on a real duck seen in New York’s Central Park in 2018. The book combines Midler’s words with photographs by former New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani and illustrations by Joana Avillez. Midler says she thought of the book after seeing Kakutani’s pictures of the duck in the park.