Woman with blood on her held in reported Norway stabbing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norway’s second-largest city and a female suspect has been detained. Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen and acted threatening. The newspaper says several people were reportedly stabbed but police have only located one with injuries and that individual may be the alleged stabber. Norwegian media said a woman thought to be the person with the knife had blood on her as she walked toward a downtown emergency room. A police spokesman was quoted as saying the blood may have rubbed off onto other people.