Global shares mixed, led by Tokyo gains, after Wall St rally

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed, cheered by the recent rally on Wall Street that’s likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. European benchmarks fell in early Thursday trading. Japan’s benchmark jumped almost 2%, but shares fell in Australia and were little changed in China. Investors are pinning their hopes on development of a COVID -19 vaccine. They are also looking ahead to U.S. employment data, which have reflected the fallout from the pandemic. Numbers of people seeking unemployment checks are growing to levels unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.