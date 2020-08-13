Alcatraz to reopen after monthslong closure due to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alcatraz Island will reopen its outdoor areas to the public next week after being closed for five months because of the pandemic. The Mercury News reports Thursday the island that once housed Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly will reopen Monday. But it will be an outdoor-only experience, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The National Park Service, which owns Alcatraz, has been steadily reopening other national parks, including Yosemite, Muir Woods, Sequoia-Kings Canyon, Pinnacles and others. Ferry service, trails, gardens and a revised audio tour that has commentary from former prisoners and guards will be available.