Aces top Lynx 87-77 for sole possession of 2nd place

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces topped the Minnesota Lynx 87-77 for sole possession of second place. Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas, which moved within one game of Seattle for first in the WNBA standings. Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota. Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.