3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning tour have died and one is missing after a heavy storm. Police in the eastern state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night. Rescuers were able to recover three bodies overnight but had to break off the search for the fourth missing person due to adverse weather. The search resumed early Thursday. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported that the men were on a private tour through the Parlitobel Gorge, a popular canyoning destination, when they were surprised by the storm.