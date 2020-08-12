Wisconsin governor pardons 9 people, raising total to 56

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has issued nine more pardons, raising the total he’s made since taking office to 56. Evers resumed granting pardons last year after his predecessor, Gov. Scott Walker, didn’t issue a single one over eight years. A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore a variety of rights. Those include the ability to own a gun, vote, be on a jury and hold public office. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often say clemency makes them more attractive to employers.