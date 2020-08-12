Walz names Manke new leader of Minnesota National Guard

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new leader is taking over command of the Minnesota National Guard. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced his appointment of Brig. Gen. Shawn Manke as Minnesota’s next adjutant general. Manke succeeds Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, who recently assumed his new role as director of the Army National Guard. Walz served in the Guard for 24 years before becoming governor and says leading that organization “is an incredible responsibility.” The Star Tribune reports Manke said at a news conference introducing him that he will do everything he can “to make sure we sustain the best National Guard in the nation.”