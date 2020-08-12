Syria: President Assad suffers brief drop in blood pressure

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian presidency says President Bashar Assad has interrupted a speech he was giving to parliament after he suffered a brief drop in blood pressure. The presidency said the speech Wednesday was halted for “several minutes” because of a “mild” case of low blood pressure he suffered, after which he continued the speech as normal. The presidency’s Facebook page posted that the speech would be aired later Wednesday. It did not provide further details. Assad, 54, is not known to have any specific health condition.